SAPM meets Punjab Chief Minister along with delegation, discuss political situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Members of the National Assembly, led by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Friday and discussed political situation in the country and development projects in various Constituencies.

The MNAs submitted different proposals and schemes for development work in their constituencies. The CM promised implementing all workable projects and said that the last three years of the PTI government had shown tremendous progress. "Members of the parliament, political workers and the PTI office-bearers are not only our strength but also real representatives of masses," the CM added.

Record legislation has been done in Punjab during the last three years, Usman Buzdar said, adding that the government had no stains of corruption though it faced many challenges with utmost determination and succeeded in overcoming them.

The chief minister told the delegation that effective administrative measures were being taken to control artificial price-hike. He said every district had been given a comprehensive development package, keeping in view the indicators pertaining to poverty, population and the needs. Instead of making tall claims, we believe in practical work, he said and added that those who used to raise hollow slogans were now forgotten entities.

The MNAs who met the CM included Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Warraich, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Syed Mobeen Ahmed and former MPA Tariq Gujjar.