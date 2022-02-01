UrduPoint.com

SAPM Met Delegation Of PTI's Labour Division

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 08:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Tuesday met with a delegation comprising the office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Labor Division of Hyderabad and Nawabshah at Arbab House here.

They discussed organizational matters of their party, especially the issues related to Sindh.

Dr Waheed Unar, Ejaz Noonari, Khadim Hussain and Dr Shahzad Ali were among the members of the delegation.

