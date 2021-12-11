UrduPoint.com

SAPM, Ministers Participate In Walk To Express Solidarity With Kumara Family

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 05:03 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday appreciated the Sialkot business community for collecting one lakh Dollars for the family of Priyantha Kumara.

He was talking to the media during a solidarity walk, organised by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the district police here.

He said that all the accused involved in the incident would be brought to book and Kumara's family would be given justice. All the accused are behind bars now, he added.

Usman Dar said the police and the media played a positive role in reporting the incident in its actual context. He said the government was taking effective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Brig (retd) Aslam Ghumman, Saeed Ahmed Bhalli, District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik, President Sialkot District Bar Association Khalid Mehmood Qureshi, Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik, members of the district peace committee, representatives of all religions and a large numbers of people participated in the walk.

DPO Omar Saeed said the Sialkot police shared the grief of Priyantha Kumara's family.

