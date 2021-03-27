SAPM, MNAs discuss uplift projects, other issues with CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ameen Aslam, MNAs Raja Riaz, Khurram Shahzad and Raza Nasarullah Ghuman, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The development projects, issues of respective Constituencies and matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar assured the MNAs of resolving problems of their constituencies and said that like the provincial assembly members, the MNAs were also his companions. He said that the elected representatives had been consulted in all development projects. Solving problems of the constituencies and timely completion of ongoing development schemes was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, added Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister said that a separate development package had been chalked out for each district. "I have visited various districts including Faisalabad and Attock," he added. He said that the PTI government had rectified the faults and shortcomings of the previous rulers.

He added that the national resources were waste in the exhibitory projects in the past by ignoring the basic problems of people. The PTI government was focused on solving problems of the common man as it believed in the composite development of all areas, he added.

He said that the incumbent government, by introducing reforms in different sectors in a short span of time, had set a new precedent. He said that the PTI believed in deliverance, not in lip-service. He added that the PTI government had taken several steps for welfare of the people in its short tenure. "We came to power with the agenda to public service," he said.

The unnatural alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had met its logical end, he added. The opposition was now reaping what it had sown in the past, he added. He said that the opposition had left no stone unturned to complete the development projects. They have been exposed among the people, he said. The PDM should refrain from politics of chaos, he warned.