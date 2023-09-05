Open Menu

SAPM Mushaal Mullick Calls On FM Jilani; HR Situation In IIOJK Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:58 PM

SAPM Mushaal Mullick calls on FM Jilani; HR situation in IIOJK discussed

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The discussion focused on enhancing collaboration between the ministries of foreign affairs and human rights and projecting Pakistan's point of view at international fora, including the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The foreign minister and the SAPM also discussed the plight of the thousands of political activists, journalists and human rights defenders, who have been arrested by the Indian authorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They expressed grave concern over the Indian authorities' fresh plea to seek the death penalty for one of the most important Kashmiri leaders, Yaseen Malik, who was awarded a life sentence, last year.

They emphasized the urgent need for the release of all political prisoners; halting human rights violations; reversal of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; and implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir so that the Kashmiri people could realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Jammu August Women All

Recent Stories

G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for dig ..

G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for digital transformation with joint ..

14 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

28 minutes ago
 10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festiva ..

10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festival&#039; concludes successfully

28 minutes ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches s ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches survey to promote safety compli ..

28 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United N ..

IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United Nations Institute for Training ..

28 minutes ago
 DEWA&#039;s 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around ..

DEWA&#039;s 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around 89.42% complete

29 minutes ago
SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on munic ..

SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on municipal violations

43 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour ..

ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award& ..

43 minutes ago
 WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topi ..

WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topics of GMC

43 minutes ago
 DIHAD Foundation promotes charitable endeavours in ..

DIHAD Foundation promotes charitable endeavours in UAE and around Globe

44 minutes ago
 Prince Badr to honor winners of 43rd King Abdulazi ..

Prince Badr to honor winners of 43rd King Abdulaziz Quran Competition on Wednesd ..

44 minutes ago
 PSA in the field to protect net metering

PSA in the field to protect net metering

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan