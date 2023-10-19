SAPM Mushaal Mullick urges global action to halt humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick called upon international community, the UN bodies and OIC to adopt a proactive and unequivocal policy approach to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe, as the war frenzy Israel put the war-battered Gaza under total siege, halting food, water and fuel to 2.3m peopl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick called upon international community, the UN bodies and OIC to adopt a proactive and unequivocal policy approach to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe, as the war frenzy Israel put the war-battered Gaza under total siege, halting food, water and fuel to 2.3m people.

Speaking at a Roundtable titled "Gaza Under Siege: Humanitarian Catastrophe of Israel Aggression" organized by Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Mushaal pointed out that the inhuman Israel was hell-bent on annihilating the entire Palestinian population after forcibly and unlawfully occupied their land.

The SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment lamented that the Zionist regime had no respect for the international laws, as it was targeting hospitals, residential areas and shelter homes with complete impunity, as Gazans were being subjected to genocide.

She recalled that like Hindutva Indian government, the brutal Israeli government also adopted similar coercive and inhuman tactics to muzzle the dissenting voices by unleashing a reign of terror, besides cutting the besieged Gaza from the rest of the world.

Mushaal said that the war-ravaged region continued to face the worst humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing Israeli aggression and blockade, as war-weary people had been left with no food and water amid the indiscriminate non-stop airstrikes by the fascist occupation forces, killing children and women and elderly people.

She criticized that Israel’s backers were responsible for encouraging the Jewish state to commit atrocities in the war-torn Gaza with impunity.

The SPAM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment made it clear that the notorious Indian government and the Zionist regime were pursuing the policies of genocide and had been committing war crimes in their respective occupied territories for the last over seven decades but the world powers and the UN bodies instead of taking practical and tangible measures to stop these aggressors and occupiers from committing inhuman acts, they worked as their facilitators.

She demanded that the Muslim countries should severe their diplomatic ties with the inhuman Israeli state and imposed oil embargo until, it did not recognize the just right to self-determination of the people of Palestine.

Mushaal urged the international community to act swiftly and to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for these heinous war crimes against the Palestinian people, calling for immediate intervention to halt the massacre to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe. She demanded that Israel should be held accountable for the war crimes and that practical measures should be taken to ensure a permanent solution to the Palestine issue as per the two-state solution.