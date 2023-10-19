Open Menu

SAPM Mushaal Mullick Urges Global Action To Halt Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

SAPM Mushaal Mullick urges global action to halt humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick called upon international community, the UN bodies and OIC to adopt a proactive and unequivocal policy approach to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe, as the war frenzy Israel put the war-battered Gaza under total siege, halting food, water and fuel to 2.3m peopl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick called upon international community, the UN bodies and OIC to adopt a proactive and unequivocal policy approach to prevent the looming humanitarian catastrophe, as the war frenzy Israel put the war-battered Gaza under total siege, halting food, water and fuel to 2.3m people.

Speaking at a Roundtable titled "Gaza Under Siege: Humanitarian Catastrophe of Israel Aggression" organized by Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Mushaal pointed out that the inhuman Israel was hell-bent on annihilating the entire Palestinian population after forcibly and unlawfully occupied their land.

The SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment lamented that the Zionist regime had no respect for the international laws, as it was targeting hospitals, residential areas and shelter homes with complete impunity, as Gazans were being subjected to genocide.

She recalled that like Hindutva Indian government, the brutal Israeli government also adopted similar coercive and inhuman tactics to muzzle the dissenting voices by unleashing a reign of terror, besides cutting the besieged Gaza from the rest of the world.

Mushaal said that the war-ravaged region continued to face the worst humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing Israeli aggression and blockade, as war-weary people had been left with no food and water amid the indiscriminate non-stop airstrikes by the fascist occupation forces, killing children and women and elderly people.

She criticized that Israel’s backers were responsible for encouraging the Jewish state to commit atrocities in the war-torn Gaza with impunity.

The SPAM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment made it clear that the notorious Indian government and the Zionist regime were pursuing the policies of genocide and had been committing war crimes in their respective occupied territories for the last over seven decades but the world powers and the UN bodies instead of taking practical and tangible measures to stop these aggressors and occupiers from committing inhuman acts, they worked as their facilitators.

She demanded that the Muslim countries should severe their diplomatic ties with the inhuman Israeli state and imposed oil embargo until, it did not recognize the just right to self-determination of the people of Palestine.

Mushaal urged the international community to act swiftly and to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for these heinous war crimes against the Palestinian people, calling for immediate intervention to halt the massacre to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe. She demanded that Israel should be held accountable for the war crimes and that practical measures should be taken to ensure a permanent solution to the Palestine issue as per the two-state solution.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Water Gaza Oil Women Muslim Jew From Government OIC

Recent Stories

Drugs traffickers sentenced life imprisonment, hea ..

Drugs traffickers sentenced life imprisonment, heavy fine

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of Executive Office of Anti Money Laund ..

Delegation of Executive Office of Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Fi ..

35 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayеd reviews Dolphin Energy’s clean ..

Hamdan bin Zayеd reviews Dolphin Energy’s clean energy achievements

35 minutes ago
 Number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 127

Number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 127

42 minutes ago
 Capital Development Authority (CDA) sells 15 plots ..

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sells 15 plots for Rs 11.282 bln

54 minutes ago
 Punjab Police signs MOU with LUMS to enhance coope ..

Punjab Police signs MOU with LUMS to enhance cooperation

42 minutes ago
Halted Belgium-Sweden Euro match will not be repla ..

Halted Belgium-Sweden Euro match will not be replayed: UEFA

54 minutes ago
 IIOJK: Protest demonstrations held in Poonch again ..

IIOJK: Protest demonstrations held in Poonch against custodial killing of Kashmi ..

54 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest female smuggler

Kohat police arrest female smuggler

54 minutes ago
 Govt adheres to strict financial discipline: Caret ..

Govt adheres to strict financial discipline: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pak ..

54 minutes ago
 Aid for Gaza ready to roll in once final deal reac ..

Aid for Gaza ready to roll in once final deal reached: UN

1 hour ago
 Polio monitoring team abducted in tank safely reco ..

Polio monitoring team abducted in tank safely recovered

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan