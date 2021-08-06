UrduPoint.com

SAPM On Health Calls On Balochistan Chief Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here at the Chief Minister's House on Friday.

The strategies for making routine immunization and anti-polio campaign, COVID-19 current situation and other related matters of health came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM said the government was taking steps to promote healthy activities and the provincial government had issued health cards for provision of health facilities.

He said Balochistan government has allocated a substantial amount in the budget of the current financial year for the establishment of Model Boarding Schools in every district to improve education, he said.

The CM determined to take all possible steps to make the province of Balochistan polio free.

Provincial Ministers including Mitha Khan Kakar, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi, Chief Minister's principal secretary, Secretary Specialist Healthcare and Medical Noorul-Haq Baloch, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Provincial Manager EPI Rashid Razzaq and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

