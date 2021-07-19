SAPM on Health calls on Chairman Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan, called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, at the Parliament House here on Monday.

They discussed health sector in Balochistan, especially the situation of Corona pandemic, said a news release.

Dr. Faisal Sultan briefed Chairman Senate on the deteriorating situation of the Corona virus in the region, saying "All agencies should work together to ensure implementation of SOPs", said Chairman Senate.

Testing facilities in remote areas should be further improved, he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Balochistan is a large province in terms of area, adding, a concrete and effective policy is required to improve testing facilities as well as observing Standard Operating Procedures in remote could help curtail spread of corona virus.

The Chairman lauded that institutional cooperation between the federation and the provinces for controlling the pandemic was commendable.