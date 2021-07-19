UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM On Health Calls On Chairman Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

SAPM on Health calls on Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan, called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, at the Parliament House here on Monday.

They discussed health sector in Balochistan, especially the situation of Corona pandemic, said a news release.

Dr. Faisal Sultan briefed Chairman Senate on the deteriorating situation of the Corona virus in the region, saying "All agencies should work together to ensure implementation of SOPs", said Chairman Senate.

Testing facilities in remote areas should be further improved, he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Balochistan is a large province in terms of area, adding, a concrete and effective policy is required to improve testing facilities as well as observing Standard Operating Procedures in remote could help curtail spread of corona virus.

The Chairman lauded that institutional cooperation between the federation and the provinces for controlling the pandemic was commendable.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Parliament All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

22 minutes ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

27 minutes ago

US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - ..

15 minutes ago

US Says Identified Over 50 Tactics Allegedly Used ..

15 minutes ago

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha da ..

15 minutes ago

PESCO sets up crisis management cell for Eid ul Ad ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.