ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.

During the meeting the minister and SAPM discussed Pakistan's first bloodless kidney dialysis machine developed by Byonyks, a medical devices company, said a press release.

On the occasion Farrukh Usman, founder Byonyks demonstrated the machine to SAPM.

He briefed the SAPM that Byonyks' unique technology does not require extracting blood out of the human body to perform dialysis. Patients can perform dialysis at home without any supervision with protection from life threatening infections.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the blood dialysis machine is developed by Byonyks through funding provided by Ignite, the attached department of Ministry of IT.

He vowed to extend the support of his ministry to all such innovative products that can facilitate the lower strata of society in the field of health, education, agriculture, energy, telecom, finance and other verticals.

He hoped that Ministry of Health will extend its help regarding the provision of this machine in hospitals for patients treatment.

While appreciating the efforts of Byonyks team Dr Faisal Sultan said these type of innovations should be encouraged.

He also congratulated Ministry of IT, Ignite and Byonyks.

Earlier, Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite said having funded the project our thrust is towards commercialization of the product and today's presentation of the product to Dr Faisal Sultan, SAPM on Health, is the first step to highlight it to the quarters concerned of the federal government.

Byonyks is preparing for industrial manufacturing of machine that uses Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) technique. The company hopes to reduce the cost of single dialysis by 1/3 of the hemodialysis.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and CEO Ignite were also present.