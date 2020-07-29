UrduPoint.com
SAPM On Health Zafar Mirza Resigns On Public Criticism After Sania Aidrus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 04:26 PM

SAPM on Health Zafar Mirza resigns on public criticism after Sania Aidrus

Two Special Assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan Dr. Zafar Mirza and Sania Aidrus have resigned from their posts due to public criticism and dual nationality respectively.   

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza resigned from the post here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Zafar Mirza announced his resignation saying that: “ Due to ongoing negative discussion about the role of SAPMs & criticism on the govt, I choose to resign. Pakistani people deserve a better health care. I have worked sincerely to contribute to this cause. Flag of Pakistan will Inshallah emerge out of COVID-19 with a stronger hlth care system,”.

In another tweet, Dr.

Zafar Mirza said: “I have resigned as SAPM. I came to Flag of Pakistan on a personal invitation of @ImranKhanPTI leaving WHO. I worked hard & honestly. It was a privilege to serve Pakistan. I am satisfied that I leave at a time when COVID-19 has declined in Flag of Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort,”.

He tendered his resignation soon after Tania Aidrus stepped down from her office on the ground of public criticism.

