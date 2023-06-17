UrduPoint.com

SAPM On Interior Visits CPO, Meets Islamabad Police Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik visited the Central Police Office (CPO) here Saturday and held a meeting with Capital City Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The meeting encompassed discussions on various important matters, as informed by a police public relations officer.

During the meeting, the SAPM conveyed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the Islamabad capital police in ensuring the security of the Federal capital.

As part of his visit, he also toured the Safe City Project in Islamabad, where he received a comprehensive briefing from the CPO Safe City regarding various aspects of the Project. The SAPM commended the initiatives taken to safeguard the lives and properties of the citizens, as well as the effective management of law and order in the city.

He was further briefed that the coverage of the Islamabad Safe City project had been significantly expanded to encompass different areas of the federal capital. The successful integration of cameras from private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses with the Safe City system has been implemented, he was told.

The SAPM was further told that ongoing efforts were being made to enhance the capabilities of the project through upgrades and advancements. In order to ensure prompt and efficient service delivery, various emergency services of the Islamabad capital police have been consolidated under one roof within the Safe City premises. This integration aims to provide citizens with timely assistance and a wide range of facilities, he was apprised.

The Special Assistant commended the remarkable efforts of ICCPO Islamabad and his team in this regard.

