SAPM On Overseas Pakistanis Visits Hometown

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 10:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan has visited his hometown Kamalia district Toba Tek Singh after taking over charge of his new office as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis.

SAPM accorded a rousing reception when he reached at Rajana Motorway Interchange whereas the area people and PTI activists received him warmly at a number of places.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM Makhdoom Syed Tariq said that PTI government was taking revolutionary steps especially for the welfare and betterment of overseas Pakistani.

He said that the government believed in performance instead of hollow slogans. Therefore, it also gave right of votes to the overseas Pakistanis as this right was denied to this community in the past.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest to redress genuine miseries of the overseas Pakistanis. In this connection, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab have been fully activated in addition to devising a comprehensive strategy for resolving problems of overseas Pakistanis on top priority basis, he added.

Chairman NA Standing Committee for Law & Justice Riaz Fatyana, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Taxation Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, central leader PTI Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, District Chairman Overseas Committee Naveed Alam and others were also present on the occasion and they congratulated Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan on his appointment as SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis.

