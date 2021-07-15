SAPM on Political Affairs calls on Governor Imran Ismail

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on political affairs Malik Mohammed Amir Dogar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on political affairs Malik Mohammed Amir Dogar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Thursday.

During the meeting they discussed political situation in Sindh province and matters of mutual interests.

They also discussed federally-funded on-going development projects in the province including Karachi.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was also present on the occasion.