SAPM on Power and Mineral Resources Shahzad calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

They discussed the measures to explore new mineral resources in the country, while also reviewed ongoing projects under CPEC to generate electricity from coal, said a statement.

The Sindh Governor said that more steps are needed for better utilization of coal, copper, and gold reserves.

He said that the use of coal would lead to an economic revolution in the country. That is why work is underway on projects to generate electricity from Thar coal under CPEC project and welcomed the interest of Chinese investors in this regard, he added.