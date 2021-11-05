SAPM on Sindh Affairs condemns murders by PPP representatives

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Friday strongly condemned the murder of the people of Sindh allegedly by Pakistan Peoples Party legislator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Friday strongly condemned the murder of the people of Sindh allegedly by Pakistan Peoples Party legislator.

In statement, Dr. Rahim alleged that PPP representatives including a sitting MPA brutally killed a man Nazim Jokhio in Malir and Mst.Fahmida Siyal in Qambar-Shahdadkot district.

The families of the deceased were crying and running from pillar to post for justice.

It was very difficult for them to get the FIR registered against the influential assailants. The barbarism of the influentials forced the general public to protest and pressurize the government for justice.

He regretted that PPP government in Sindh, the party leadership and the police were silent just as spectators over these brutal killings.

Dr. Rahim, who is also a former chief minister of Sindh, advised the people of Sindh to take serious note of Sindh Government's negative attitude to the public and posing serious threat to life of the innocent people living in the province.

"PPP leadership and office bearers were very busy in corruption and making money. They were torturing rather murdering innocent people," he alleged adding that the people of Sindh seemed helpless and un-protected.

He said Sindh Government was be-fooling the people of Sindh by doing negative propaganda and protesting against the Federal Government with no justification.

Actually, he continued, Sindh Government's representatives wanted to cover up their corruption, poor governance and their failures on all accounts.

He appealed the people of the province to distance themselves from PPP, and join and support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was striving for rights of the people of the country, and for their social and economic uplift at the earliest so that they could live peaceful and respectful life.