UrduPoint.com

SAPM On Sindh Affairs Condemns Murders By PPP Representatives

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:24 PM

SAPM on Sindh Affairs condemns murders by PPP representatives

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Friday strongly condemned the murder of the people of Sindh allegedly by Pakistan Peoples Party legislator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Friday strongly condemned the murder of the people of Sindh allegedly by Pakistan Peoples Party legislator.

In statement, Dr. Rahim alleged that PPP representatives including a sitting MPA brutally killed a man Nazim Jokhio in Malir and Mst.Fahmida Siyal in Qambar-Shahdadkot district.

The families of the deceased were crying and running from pillar to post for justice.

It was very difficult for them to get the FIR registered against the influential assailants. The barbarism of the influentials forced the general public to protest and pressurize the government for justice.

He regretted that PPP government in Sindh, the party leadership and the police were silent just as spectators over these brutal killings.

Dr. Rahim, who is also a former chief minister of Sindh, advised the people of Sindh to take serious note of Sindh Government's negative attitude to the public and posing serious threat to life of the innocent people living in the province.

"PPP leadership and office bearers were very busy in corruption and making money. They were torturing rather murdering innocent people," he alleged adding that the people of Sindh seemed helpless and un-protected.

He said Sindh Government was be-fooling the people of Sindh by doing negative propaganda and protesting against the Federal Government with no justification.

Actually, he continued, Sindh Government's representatives wanted to cover up their corruption, poor governance and their failures on all accounts.

He appealed the people of the province to distance themselves from PPP, and join and support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was striving for rights of the people of the country, and for their social and economic uplift at the earliest so that they could live peaceful and respectful life.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Police Poor Arbab Ghulam Rahim Man Malir Pakistan Peoples Party Money FIR Post All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

12 minutes ago
 Economic Costs of Obesity in 8 Countries 0.8% to 2 ..

Economic Costs of Obesity in 8 Countries 0.8% to 2.4% of GDP - Report

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital o ..

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

2 minutes ago
 Students celebrate GB I-Day at GCU Lahore

Students celebrate GB I-Day at GCU Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken to upgrade KMDC as a university: ..

Steps to be taken to upgrade KMDC as a university: Administrator

2 minutes ago
 62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.