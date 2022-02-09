SAPM on Tourism Coordination calls on Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism Coordination, Azam Jamil on Wednesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at the Governor's House.

At the meeting both discussed matters pertaining to the promotion of tourism in the province and establishment of new tourists centers to facilitate tourists.

Governor Shah Farman said owing to the natural beauty and scores of scenic valleys, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an attractive destination for the tourists. He said the government was making concentrated efforts to further promote tourism in the province.