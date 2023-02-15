UrduPoint.com

SAPM On Youth Affairs Meets Special Assistant To The Prime Minister (SAPM) On Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima Khawaja

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday met Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz here

She apprised the party leader about the measures taken for the welfare of youth, adding that more than 70,000 applications had so far been received for youth loan scheme which was launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on January 17 this year.

About National Innovation Award, the SAPM said that objective of this award was to provide grants to the youth along with provision of training through boot camps.

More than 10 million laptops would be provided to the students under the prime minister youth laptop scheme, she added.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated the work being done by the SAPM and expressed good wishes for the success of the youth scheme. She termed the youth of the country an asset.

