SAPM pledges zero tolerance against abusing state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan here on Thursday said that the government would observe zero tolerance against individuals abusing or hurling threats to the state institutions and creating hatred among its personnel.

Addressing the media persons, he castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for instigating political polarization, dividing the society and promoting hatred among the people for his pity political gains.

He said that PTI was the party of only 30 members and the rest was provided to it by former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal, who himself admitted this as reported by columnist Javed Chaudhary. Javed Iqbal admitted that he was tasked to provide at least 40 (prominent) persons to Imran Khan's PTI.

He said that he was astonished to note that his friend Fawad Chaudhary has hurled such disturbing threats to an institution.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was appointed by Imran Khan, he expressed.

He said Imran Khan accused Donald Lu, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and now he accused Mohsin Raza Naqvi for toppling his government.

He criticized former state minister Farrukh Habib for obstructing police from official duties. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was appointed after following a constitutional process, he added.

PTI had started sullying campaign against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after their refusal to launch Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and CEC's principal stance on Daska election riggings by Buzdar government.

The ECP should have punished those who used abusive language against it during the tenure of PTI, he said adding that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) never used threatening language nor it threatened the ECP despite reservations.