SAPM, Provincial Minister meet Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters relating to the holding of 'Tiger Force Day' in Punjab.

The CM said on the occasion that this day would be celebrated in a befitting manner on August 9 as 520 functions would be held across the province to plant more than 1.2 million saplings.

The PTI government was committed to complete the target of planting 10 billion saplings in the country by 2023 to provide a clean atmosphere to the coming generations, said Usman Buzdar.

He pointed out that Pakistan had projected the core issue of Kashmir on diplomatic and political fronts and given a strong message to India that Pakistan and its people were firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren.

India, the claimant of the so-called biggest democracy in the world, had been violated all democratic norms in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he lamented.

The government and people of Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiris, the CM added.

Usman Dar apprised the CM about the arrangements of 'Tiger Force Day'.