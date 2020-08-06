UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM, Provincial Minister Meet Chief Minister Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

SAPM, Provincial Minister meet Chief Minister Punjab

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters relating to the holding of 'Tiger Force Day' in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters relating to the holding of 'Tiger Force Day' in Punjab.

The CM said on the occasion that this day would be celebrated in a befitting manner on August 9 as 520 functions would be held across the province to plant more than 1.2 million saplings.

The PTI government was committed to complete the target of planting 10 billion saplings in the country by 2023 to provide a clean atmosphere to the coming generations, said Usman Buzdar.

He pointed out that Pakistan had projected the core issue of Kashmir on diplomatic and political fronts and given a strong message to India that Pakistan and its people were firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren.

India, the claimant of the so-called biggest democracy in the world, had been violated all democratic norms in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, he lamented.

The government and people of Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiris, the CM added.

Usman Dar apprised the CM about the arrangements of 'Tiger Force Day'.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Democracy Jammu August All Government Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

44 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

1 hour ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.