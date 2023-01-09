UrduPoint.com

SAPM Qureshi Visits Karachi Tools, Dies & Moulds Centre

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SAPM Qureshi visits Karachi Tools, Dies & Moulds Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, on Monday, paid a visit to Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Centre (KTDMC).

He also chaired a meeting and received a briefing to review the performance of KTDMC.

The Chief Executive Officer KTDMC, Mansoor Ahmed, and other officers briefed the SAPM that the centre was one of the fastest growing dies and moulds manufacturing setup in Pakistan and its manufactured moulds were being used in CD-70 and CD-125 motorcycles.

The SAPM was informed that KTDMC was previously importing raw materials for making moulds, but now the centre was producing it locally while it was also setting up a sheet metal plant to further diversify its product range.

The SAPM Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi acknowledged the efforts of centre's management for making it a self-sustainable entity.

The CEO raised the issues of outstanding income tax refunds and customs and regulatory duties on the import of raw material and suggested that a permanent tax exemption certificate would help avoid any issue of refunds in future while exemption of custom regularity duty on raw material for manufacturing of dies and moulds would help to keep the prices of these and of other products competitive.

The SAPM asked KTDMC management to submit a formal proposal on the aforementioned issues for further processing.

The SAPM was further briefed that KTDMC was offering specialized courses in different trades, with an aim of training 300 students annually so that skilled professionals could be made available to add value to the industrial sector.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi appreciated the efforts of KTDMC for providing services like texturing, moulds and dies to different industries in Pakistan and added it was contributing to the government's efforts for strengthening the national economy.

