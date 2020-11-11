SAPM Rauf Hassan, Danish envoy discuss promotion of tourism, cultural ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Lis Rosenholm on Wednesday called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hassan.

Economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the current global context, the promotion of tourism, and the further improvement of cultural activities between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The SAPM and the Ambassador of Denmark discussed in detail the Afghan peace process and the current situation in the region.

Besides, cooperation in various fields, especially mutual cooperation in media, strengthening trade ties and the development of Pakistan's textile industry were discussed.

SAPM Rauf Hassan appreciated Denmark's interest in investment in Pakistan in various sectors and stressed that the positive image of Pakistan should be projected globally.