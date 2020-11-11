UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAPM Rauf Hassan, Danish Envoy Discuss Promotion Of Tourism, Cultural Ties

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

SAPM Rauf Hassan, Danish envoy discuss promotion of tourism, cultural ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Lis Rosenholm on Wednesday called on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hassan.

Economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the current global context, the promotion of tourism, and the further improvement of cultural activities between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The SAPM and the Ambassador of Denmark discussed in detail the Afghan peace process and the current situation in the region.

Besides, cooperation in various fields, especially mutual cooperation in media, strengthening trade ties and the development of Pakistan's textile industry were discussed.

SAPM Rauf Hassan appreciated Denmark's interest in investment in Pakistan in various sectors and stressed that the positive image of Pakistan should be projected globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Denmark Textile Media Industry

Recent Stories

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

43 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

16 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

24 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

27 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

31 minutes ago

Czechs plagued by virus again ahead of Germany fri ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.