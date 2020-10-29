SAPM reopens historical Moto Tunnel at Ayubia

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, on Thursday reopened 129 years old historical 'Moto Tunnel',at Ayubia National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, on Thursday reopened 129 years old historical 'Moto Tunnel',at Ayubia National Park.

An historical and archeological tourist attraction in the picturesque and biodiversity-National Park, some 76 kms from the capital city,said a press release issued here.

Malik Amin Aslam expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest at an inaugural ceremony of the historical Moto Tunnel.

He said that unsustainable and exploitative tourism practices in various parts of the country, particularly in biodiversity-rich and environmentally-sensitive areas, over last several years have badly harmed local fragile ecosystems that house wildlife species and their habitats of global importance.

However, given the realization the incumbent government is taking all-out measures to usher in sustainable models of eco-tourism in consultative with local partners and communities as a part of Prime Minister's vision for Clean and Green Pakistan, he said.

Declared as a protected area spanning over 3,312 hectares (33 km2) in Abbottabad district, the biodiversity-rich National Park harbours 33 species of mammals, 104 species of plants, 256 species of birds and 19 species of reptiles and several archaeological sites of global significance.

"But most of them are at risk of vanishing because of damage caused due to unsustainable tourism practices and mining of natural resources from the Park area, particularly tree-felling and contamination of natural water channels," the prime minister's aide noted.

Shedding light on the historical background of the Tunnel, Malik Amin told participants that built in 1891 between Ghora Dhaka (presently Ayubia) to Khaira Gali (Muree) beneath the road and residential area in Ayubia Town, the 250-feet long tunnel had remained in a worse shape for want of maintenance over last several decades.

The Ministry of Climate Change and the Wildlife Department KP jointly renovated and restored the tunnel to its original glory as a cultural icon under the Global Environment Facility and United Nations Development Fund-supported Sustainable Forest Management project, conservationist Muhammad Suleyman Khan Warraich, Inspector General Forest at the climate change ministry, informed the participants.

"Besides, reopening and renovation of the different segments of the tunnel, the tunnel site has been provided with various facilities for tourists including paved track to the tunnel, information center, guiding facilities, sitting and resting areas and coffee shop." He highlighted.

Explaining the tunnel renovation work, Suleyman said the tunnel was restored after reinforcement work that involved stone-dressing for stabilizing of the outer and internal slopes and curves of the tunnel. Besides, construction of the drainage and flooring of the tunnel was also carried out for convenience of tourists.

The delicate lightning work carried out inside the tunnel boosts its beauty and the fine stone-pitching work on both entrances, which has helped restore the original beauty and glory of the tunnel, he added.

The PM's aide Malik Amin Aslam hoped that the glorious cultural icon would add value to the natural beauty of the National Park and provided added attraction for the tourists.

He told the participants that environmental concerns have taken the centre stage in economic debates in recent years.

He said environmental sustainability is vital for quality of life and sustainable economic activities. However, no society can offer quality life and provide productive economic activities, which lack sustainable environment.

Aslam cautioned that besides exerting pressure on the natural environment, unsustainable tourism practices also build up pressure on the cultural environment leading to ruin of cultural and archaeological assets and values of the communities living in the natural environment like the situation the Moto Tunnel faced.