SAPM reviews PPP Youm-e-Tasees preparations in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industry and Productions and Divisional President Pakistan People's Party Sargodha Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Sunday reviewed preparations for PPP Youm-e-Tasees (Foundation Day), being held on Nov 30.

Chairing a party meeting here, he said the PPP had fought for restoration of democracy in the country and the rights of the poor people since its inception. He said whenever the PPP came to power, it had served people selflessly; therefore, the party won the hearts of the poor people.

Tasneem Qureshi said that Imran Niazi's long march had fizzled out, and now he was asking for a safe passage.

The SAM said the coalition government was striving to provide the best living facilities to people. He said the PPP was the party of labourers and it had given countless jobs to unemployed people.

He concluded that the PPP would arrange special programmes in Sargodha on Youm-e-Tasees.