SAPM reviews role of Punjab parliamentary task force on SDGs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam along with the SAPM for Youth Affairs Fiza Fatima Khawaja on Monday presided over a meeting to review the role of Punjab parliamentary task force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the province here at Planning and Development (P&D) Board.

P&D Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussan, Punjab SDGs focal person Ramaish Arora and other officers of P&D were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the P&D chairman said that the Provincial Annual Development Program (ADP) and its development strategies were all aligned with the 2030 SDGs Agenda, adding that Punjab was progressing on several fronts such as reducing poverty and child stunting, improving transparency and accountability, and promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

He said the board was committed to ensure effective implementation in Punjab. He further stated that Punjab SDGs Unit at P&D supported the Mainstreaming, Acceleration and Policy Support for SDGs through aligning provincial plans and polices with the goals of agenda 2030.

The board also supported strengthening monitoring and reporting on SDGs, and developing innovative approaches and partnerships to accelerate progress on SDGs.

Later, talking to this scribe, SAPM Romina Khurshid Alam said, "Our main purpose to visit P&D is to review working and progress for Sustainable Development Goal," adding that the focus of Punjab government was working day and night to bridge existing SDGs' financing gaps in Punjab for effective execution of SDGs in the province. She said that P&D briefed them about the board's working, targets and strategies.

She said, "We also visited Wasa and reviewed its preparation for monsoon, urban flooding, prevention of water losses," adding, "Our main focus is to establish liaison between provinces for strengthening the institutions before National Meetup Conference in the Federal capital in coming month."