SAPM Romina for urgent collective action to combat climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday called for urgent collective action to combat climate change to save the planet earth and future generations.

She said, "Pakistan is one of the worst hit countries by the climate induced catastrophes but despite resources constraint, the country remains firm in its commitment to accomplish all SDGs to save planet earth and to provide a secure and safe environment for future generations.

She made these remarks while representing Pakistan in the 'Fourth Global Conference on Strengthening Synergies between the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development', in New York, a news release said.

In her remarks, the Convener emphasized the importance of collective action in combating climate change. She drew attention to the Resolution passed unanimously by the National Assembly on June 23, 2023, which while appreciating the contributions of the United Nations and its agencies in supporting Pakistan's fight against climate change called for climate justice and provision of adequate resources to combat climate induced challenges.

She urged conference participants to leverage their collective experiences and expertise to establish a consortium focused on disaster risk reduction strategies for the Asia-Pacific region.

Besides the conference, the Convener will also present Pakistan's case at other prestigious forums arranged at the United Nations.

She intends to reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the SDGs at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development by highlighting the government's policies focused on education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and inclusive economic growth including the Prime Minister's Youth Programme and Prime Minister's Youth business & Agriculture Loan Scheme.

The Convener will also participate in the IPU's high-level political forum arranged to reflect on the progress of SDGs and what role can the National Parliaments play in mainstreaming the global agenda in local legislations. The conference will also reflect upon the mid-point toward the SDGs.

Moreover, the Hon. Convener is also holding exclusive meetings on the sidelines of the conferences. She met with H.E. Csaba Korösi, President of the United Nations General Assembly, and briefed him on the working of the Parliamentary SDGs Secretariat, the other day.

A meeting of the Hon. Convener and the Undersecretary General of UNESCAP is also scheduled where she will share the concrete steps taken by Pakistan to align its national policies with the 2030 Agenda.