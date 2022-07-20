UrduPoint.com

SAPM Romina Invites Sindh Parliamentarians To National Conference On SDGs

July 20, 2022

SAPM Romina invites Sindh parliamentarians to national conference on SDGs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Convener National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals Romina Khurshid Alam held a meeting with Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani here on Wednesday.

Member National Assembly Dr. Shazia Sobia, Syed Ali Sardar Jafri, Syed Amar Yasir Gilani and Hira Naz Awan were also accompanied with the SAPM.

SAPM and Governor Sindh discussed in detail the legislative and administrative measures encompassing various aspects of SDGs and public welfare.

SAPM invited the acting governor and Sindh Assembly members for participation in national meet-up on Sustainable Development Goals scheduled to take place in Islamabad on July 27 and 28, 2022. The parliamentarians from all over Pakistan will participate in the national conference. .

Durrani, who is also speaker of Sindh Assembly, while highlighting historical importance of Sindh Assembly said that Sindh played significant role in Pakistan movement and it was the first legislative body of the subcontinent that adopted a resolution for creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhamad Ali Jinnah took oath as the first governor general of Pakistan in the same historical building of Sindh Assembly, he added.

He informed that record legislation has been done in Sindh Assembly during its current tenure which include legislation pertaining to Hindu marriage, child abuse, home based workers and women rights.

Sindh government has fixed monthly minimum wages at Rs 25,000 while steps were also taken for protection of public funds and welfare measures, Durrani said adding that effective legislation would certainly result into public welfare.

SAPM Romina Khurshid Alam appreciated proactive legislative approach of Sindh Assembly.

