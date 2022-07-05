LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam called on Governor Punjab and sought help in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in various sectors especially the higher education.

The SAPM Romina Khurshid , who is also Convenor of the National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, briefed the Governor on various initiative to fight climate change, urban flooding and waste management.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima Khawaja was also present during the meeting.

She said as convenor of the Task Force, she was also working on peace building initiatives, renewal of energy and zero carbon emissions from the factories.

She said she was working with the universities and other departments to make the programme a success and many young university students were working as interns with her.

The SAPM called upon the Governor Punjab to make SDGs part of the syllabus in the universities, adding that the schools administration should also be tasked to ensure SDGs programme.

Hailing her services as an active parliamentarian, Governor Punjab said he was making a consortium of the universities to create awareness on climate change among the youth, adding that the climate change was a big challenge as it also affected the agriculture adversely.

He said the syllabus of universities was designed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and implanted in the universities.

'I, as Chancellor of public sector universities and patron in chief of private sector universities, will try to help you disseminate your message", adding that SDGs have been made for the good of humanity and these should be taken along for the elimination of poverty from societies.

"There is always a sense of deprivation why SDGs have not been achieved in Pakistan despite the fact that most of the world has adopted the SDGs goals", he added.

Balighur Rehman hailed the efforts to fight for zero urban flooding, missing components in the waste management and wastage of water in the country.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman assured the Convenor National Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs Romina Khurshid of his fullest support in the implementation of SDG agenda.

Allowing the request, the governor nominated Ms. Nazia Mughal, Deputy SecretARY(Coordination) as focal person to facilitate SDG secretariat tasks in the Governor's office.