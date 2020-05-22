UrduPoint.com
SAPM Saddened Over Tragic PIA Air Crash: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information Lt Gen (retd) Aseem Saleem Bajwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Lt Gen (retd) Aseem Saleem Bajwa Friday expressed deep condolences over the tragic air crash of a PIA flight and said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan all emergency services and resources had been mobilised and evacuation was in progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Lt Gen (retd) Aseem Saleem Bajwa Friday expressed deep condolences over the tragic air crash of a PIA flight and said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan all emergency services and resources had been mobilised and evacuation was in progress.

In a tweet, Bajwa termed the incident a sad news.

"Our heart goes out to all families of on board passengers of the ill-fated PIA plane that just crashed close to Karachi Airport."

