SAPM Saddened Over Tragic PIA Air Crash: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information Lt Gen (retd) Aseem Saleem Bajwa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:06 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Lt Gen (retd) Aseem Saleem Bajwa Friday expressed deep condolences over the tragic air crash of a PIA flight and said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan all emergency services and resources had been mobilised and evacuation was in progress.
In a tweet, Bajwa termed the incident a sad news.
"Our heart goes out to all families of on board passengers of the ill-fated PIA plane that just crashed close to Karachi Airport."