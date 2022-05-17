SAPM seeks vibrant role of information dept, harmonious to need of modern age

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) : May 16 (APP):Raising the significance of the role of mass media harmonious to the need of the modern age, Special Assistant to AJK Prime Minister (SAPM) Chaudhry Muhammad Rafique Nayyar Monday emphasized that there was a dire need to strengthen the Information Department to meet the challenges effectively.

Nayyar expressed these assertions while addressing a departmental briefing arranged by the Press Information Department (PID) at the Directorate General of Public Relations in the state metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Ms. Midhat Shehzad and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal and others.Terming the press information department as the face of the government, the SAPM assured the PID officials that the problems faced by the department would be resolved on priority basis. He said that the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan was working diligently to put the AJK on a path of progress and prosperity.

On the occasion, the SAPM Chaudhry Muhammad Rafique Nayyar was given a detailed briefing about various sections of the Information Department, media policy and other relevant projects.

He was also briefed about the AJK Press Foundation. In her initial remarks Secretary Information Ms. Madhat Shehzad said that despite limited resources, the Information Department was working painstakingly to highlight the initiatives taken by the government and working day and night to build the image of the government.

Welcoming the SAPM, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal said that the Information Department was playing a pivotal role in the development of the media in Azad Kashmir and highlighting the soft image of the government. About the Press Foundation, he told the SAPM the Foundation functioning under the aegis of the information department was working for the welfare of journalists.

He said that new sections have been set up in the Information Department as per the requirements of modern times. He said that the AJK PM has a special interest in the development of AJK. The Information Department, he said, would play its due role in conveying the PM's vision of development to the people.