SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and Communications Shahzad Nawaz on Thursday visited National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa.

High official of Lok Virsa briefed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister about different sections of Heritage Museum, said a press release issued here.

The SAPM took keen interest in the international cultural corner at Museum.