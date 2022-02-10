UrduPoint.com

SAPM Shahzad Nawaz Visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:36 PM

SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museum

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and Communications Shahzad Nawaz on Thursday visited National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and Communications Shahzad Nawaz on Thursday visited National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa.

High official of Lok Virsa briefed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister about different sections of Heritage Museum, said a press release issued here.

The SAPM took keen interest in the international cultural corner at Museum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister

Recent Stories

US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high ..

US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high in January

1 minute ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

1 minute ago
 AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, ..

AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, Cardiac Surgery Hospital soon: ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan set to become top sesame seeds exporter t ..

Pakistan set to become top sesame seeds exporter to China in coming years

1 minute ago
 Spain police bust 'orca attack' drug ring

Spain police bust 'orca attack' drug ring

5 minutes ago
 SU girl student records statement before inquiry c ..

SU girl student records statement before inquiry committee

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>