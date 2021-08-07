UrduPoint.com

SAPM Shahzain Meets CM Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

SAPM Shahzain meets CM Buzdar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office and discussed matters of mutual interest and current political situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office and discussed matters of mutual interest and current political situation.

The chief minister said on the occasion that Punjab and Balochistan were closely bonded to each other and the people of Punjab have feelings of goodwill and love for their Balochi people.

Usman Buzdar termed the restoration of Mir Chakar Azam Rind's Tomb at Satgra Okara a gesture of goodwill for the Baloch brothers. He said that the Punjab government was committed to provide modern and state-of-the-art facilities to the tourists at Mir Chakar Azam Rind's Tomb.

He further stated that the Punjab government had allocated substantial funds for the construction of a hospital in Turbat, adding that more health facilities would be provided to the people of Balochistan.

He said that ambulance and the school bus was a gift of Punjab government for the people of Balochistan.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab will take Balochistan forward in the journey of progress and development. He said that Pakistan can only make progress if all units will move forward jointly on the road to progress.

The Punjab government had always provided all possible assistance to its Balochi brothers and will continue to do so in the future as well.

He termed the appointment of Shahzain Bugti from Balochistan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister a good omen.

Talking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the PM, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti welcomed Punjab's spirit of benevolence. He also lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the development of Punjab and said that people from Balochistan appreciated the cooperation and support extended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the progress and development of Balochistan.

