SAPM Shares Roadmap For Ease-of-doing-business In Petroleum Sector

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:36 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Thursday shared the government's roadmap for ease-of-doing-business in the petroleum sector, removing red-tapism in getting approval for making investment and advancements in different fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Thursday shared the government's roadmap for ease-of-doing-business in the petroleum sector, removing red-tapism in getting approval for making investment and advancements in different fields.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan and SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said a detailed briefing had been given to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the measures being taken to make the petroleum sector vibrant and attractive for investors.

Unfortunately, he said, during the last 10-20 years efforts had not been made to resolve the confronted problems rather new laws and regulations were introduced for temporary solution of the issues, which in the long-run created hurdles in smooth petroleum sector activities.

He said the Petroleum Division, as per the vision of Prime Minister, had devised a prudent strategy, which would help attract local and foreign investments. "Increased investment will ultimately create more and more job opportunities." The SAPM said the Division was working on a two-pronged strategy that was bringing policy reforms and introducing ease-of-doing-business plan.

Elaborating, Nadeem Babar said that policy reforms would take some time as they needed formal approval from the quarters concerned, while ease-of-doing-business strategy could be implemented instantly.

Under the strategy, he said, new players would come in the petroleum sector and inefficient would have to quit. An environment of competition would be ensured, ending the monopoly of individuals, he added.

