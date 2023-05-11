SAPM Shaza emphasizes significance of fundamental rights in Constitution

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday emphasized the crucial role of fundamental rights and civil liberties in the Constitution

The SAPM, who chaired the Breakout Session-1 of the two-day International Constitutional Convention on its concluding day, underscored that the Constitution was a social contract between the people, citizens, and the state, with its foundation rooted in the fundamental rights and civil liberties it guaranteed to individuals.

In her address on the topic 'Fundamental Rights and the Constitution: Protection, Implementation, and Challenges', she also stressed that the existence of fundamental rights was essential for establishing the legitimacy of the social contract embodied in the Constitution, which ultimately governed the state and its principles.

She highlighted the indispensable role of democracy in ensuring the provision of fundamental rights to the people. Only through a democratic system and institutions, which represented the will of the people, the basic human rights of individuals could be safeguarded, she added.

SAPM Shaza concluded her remarks by stressing the vital importance of upholding fundamental rights within the Constitution to maintain a just and equitable society. She expressed the need for continued efforts to protect and implement those rights while acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead.

