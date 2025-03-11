ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Huzaifa Rahman Tuesday condemned the PTI's false narratives, urging them to focus on fostering national dialogue instead to promote unity and address the country's challenges through constructive conversation.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, he accused the party of consistently spreading false narratives to undermine institutions and harm the country's image.

Huzaifa emphasized that our armed forces have made immense sacrifices for the country's defense, and it is essential to respect and honor them instead of resorting to baseless criticism that damages their reputation.

Responding to a query, SAPM Huzaifa Rahman expressed willingness to engage with PTI, stating that if they approach the national dialogue with sincerity, their concerns will be heard and considered through democratic processes.

SAPM asserted that the nation will never forget the heinous attack on the armed forces on May 9, emphasizing that such incidents are etched in the collective memory of the country.

He further emphasized that PTI needs to rise above its personal interests and agendas for the greater good.

By doing so, PTI can engage in constructive dialogue and contribute to the legislative process, rather than choosing chaos and alienating itself, he added.

SAPM praised fruitful policies and results of Shehbaz Sharif's government, acknowledging their positive impact.

He also expressed admiration for PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, highlighting his significant contributions.