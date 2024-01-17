Open Menu

SAPM Sohrab Meets Qatari Labour Minister, Discuss Safe Immigration

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SAPM Sohrab meets Qatari Labour Minister, discuss safe immigration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, commenced his inaugural official visit to Qatar with a pivotal meeting with Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, the Minister of Labour in Qatar.

During the meeting, SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik provided an overview of the Government of Pakistan's ongoing efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing labour skills to align with and meet the demand and standards of the Qatari labour market and received a press release here on Wednesday.

The discussion underscored the commitment of both leaders to encourage as well as enhance the safe and legal migration of the Pakistani workforce to Qatar.

SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik and Qatar’s Labor Minister, Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri pledged to foster a collaborative environment that supports the secure and lawful movement of Pakistani workers to contribute to Qatar's dynamic labour market.

The leaders affirmed their commitment to ensuring the welfare and prosperity of the Pakistani workforce in Qatar. Both leaders also discussed the opening of more Qatar visa Centers (QVCs) in Pakistan for ease of the Pakistani migrant workforce.

As part of the official visit, SAPM Malik is scheduled to engage with Qatari conglomerates to explore and sign agreements aimed at providing and enhancing employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce.

These agreements are expected to contribute significantly to the mutual economic growth and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

Muhemmed Aejaz, Pakistan's Ambassador in Qatar and Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) also accompanied SAPM in the meeting.

The visit of the SAPM to Qatar intends to strengthen ties, enhance collaboration and create more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the State of Qatar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Visit Qatar Visa Market Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's e ..

Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant pote ..

Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..

31 minutes ago
 Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

3 hours ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

3 hours ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

4 hours ago
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

4 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan