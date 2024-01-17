SAPM Sohrab Meets Qatari Labour Minister, Discuss Safe Immigration
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, commenced his inaugural official visit to Qatar with a pivotal meeting with Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, the Minister of Labour in Qatar.
During the meeting, SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik provided an overview of the Government of Pakistan's ongoing efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing labour skills to align with and meet the demand and standards of the Qatari labour market and received a press release here on Wednesday.
The discussion underscored the commitment of both leaders to encourage as well as enhance the safe and legal migration of the Pakistani workforce to Qatar.
SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik and Qatar’s Labor Minister, Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri pledged to foster a collaborative environment that supports the secure and lawful movement of Pakistani workers to contribute to Qatar's dynamic labour market.
The leaders affirmed their commitment to ensuring the welfare and prosperity of the Pakistani workforce in Qatar. Both leaders also discussed the opening of more Qatar visa Centers (QVCs) in Pakistan for ease of the Pakistani migrant workforce.
As part of the official visit, SAPM Malik is scheduled to engage with Qatari conglomerates to explore and sign agreements aimed at providing and enhancing employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce.
These agreements are expected to contribute significantly to the mutual economic growth and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.
Muhemmed Aejaz, Pakistan's Ambassador in Qatar and Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) also accompanied SAPM in the meeting.
The visit of the SAPM to Qatar intends to strengthen ties, enhance collaboration and create more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the State of Qatar.
