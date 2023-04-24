SAPM spends 'Eid day' with on duty Police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik on Monday reviewed the security arrangements across the Capital Territory on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr while spending the Eid day with Islamabad Police personnel.

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik, praised the high morale, courage, and dedication of the police personnel while talking to them.

He hailed them for their professionalism in ensuring the best possible security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan and on Eid day.

The SAPM said, "Jawans deserve a special recognition for sacrificing their precious family time on a holy day and being away from their homes to ensure a peaceful Eid for the people."