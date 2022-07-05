UrduPoint.com

SAPM Stresses Collective Efforts To Protect National Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 06:56 PM

SAPM stresses collective efforts to protect national heritage

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed collective efforts for protecting the national heritage and reducing adverse effects of climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed collective efforts for protecting the national heritage and reducing adverse effects of climate change.

In a meeting with Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari here on Tuesday, she appreciated the restoration work carried out to protect national heritage, particularly Chowk Wazir Khan, Gali Sujan Singh, Shahi Hamam, world's largest picture wall and Shah Burj Gate of Lahore Fort, Royal Kitchen, etc. She said that such initiatives should be highlighted at all levels to project positive image of the country.

Romina Alam said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal government was committed to working with all provincial departments for protection of national heritage and overcoming the negative impact of climate change. She stressed following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in usage of various materials and glass in construction of buildings as per the environmental standards.

The SAPM said that work was also in progress for achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government was working hard to steer the country out of all challenges.

The SAPM also outlined the importance of joint work plan to identify the WCLA shutdown projects, solutions to make them functional, achievements and initiatives so that the federal government could also contribute significantly to promotion of national heritage.

She said that the government's main focus was on making liaison between provinces for strengthening the institutions in overcoming the challenges including urban flooding and prevention of water losses.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari said that the authority had effectively completed the task of restoration of national heritage during the last few years, adding that existing infrastructure should be restored instead of shutting down which was not a solution to problems. He said that all stakeholders including private sector should come forward to contribute to conserving the national heritage.

He also shared his experiences of working as ex-chairman Capital Development Authority where he had a chance to take significant initiatives pertaining to environment and climate change.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Water Progress Capital Development Authority All Government

Recent Stories

CDA hospital gets recognition for endocrinology sp ..

CDA hospital gets recognition for endocrinology specialization

2 minutes ago
 IT sector offering incentives to attract FDI: Syed ..

IT sector offering incentives to attract FDI: Syed Amin-ul-Haque

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic eyes 11th Wimbledon semi-final, Jabeur se ..

Djokovic eyes 11th Wimbledon semi-final, Jabeur seeks Arab breakthrough

4 minutes ago
 ECC approves 120,000 mt wheat sale for Afghanistan ..

ECC approves 120,000 mt wheat sale for Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 IWMB impounds illegally traded wild birds from Cap ..

IWMB impounds illegally traded wild birds from Capital's bird shops

4 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri terms July 5 as darkest day in Pakist ..

Shazia Marri terms July 5 as darkest day in Pakistan history

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.