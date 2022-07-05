SAPM stresses collective efforts to protect national heritage

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed collective efforts for protecting the national heritage and reducing adverse effects of climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Romina Khurshid Alam has stressed collective efforts for protecting the national heritage and reducing adverse effects of climate change.

In a meeting with Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari here on Tuesday, she appreciated the restoration work carried out to protect national heritage, particularly Chowk Wazir Khan, Gali Sujan Singh, Shahi Hamam, world's largest picture wall and Shah Burj Gate of Lahore Fort, Royal Kitchen, etc. She said that such initiatives should be highlighted at all levels to project positive image of the country.

Romina Alam said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal government was committed to working with all provincial departments for protection of national heritage and overcoming the negative impact of climate change. She stressed following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in usage of various materials and glass in construction of buildings as per the environmental standards.

The SAPM said that work was also in progress for achieving the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government was working hard to steer the country out of all challenges.

The SAPM also outlined the importance of joint work plan to identify the WCLA shutdown projects, solutions to make them functional, achievements and initiatives so that the federal government could also contribute significantly to promotion of national heritage.

She said that the government's main focus was on making liaison between provinces for strengthening the institutions in overcoming the challenges including urban flooding and prevention of water losses.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari said that the authority had effectively completed the task of restoration of national heritage during the last few years, adding that existing infrastructure should be restored instead of shutting down which was not a solution to problems. He said that all stakeholders including private sector should come forward to contribute to conserving the national heritage.

He also shared his experiences of working as ex-chairman Capital Development Authority where he had a chance to take significant initiatives pertaining to environment and climate change.