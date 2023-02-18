UrduPoint.com

SAPM, Swiss Envoy Discuss Possibilities Of Enhancing Mutual Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Ambassador of Switzerland Georg Steiner here on Saturday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik and discussed with him matters pertaining to enhancement of mutual relations and bilateral cooperation in different areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :

The SAPM underscored the commitments of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals in fostering sustainable economic growth, rule of law, management of natural resources and peace for the people.

He appreciated Switzerland's International Cooperation Strategy 2021-24, formulated by the Federal Council highlighting sustainable economic growth, market development, creation of jobs, addressing climate change by managing natural resources, human development in education and healthcare, promoting peace, rule of law and gender equality.

Talking to the Ambassador, Jawad Sohrab Malik said that the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) had been performing an efficient role through its projects in mitigating water woes in vulnerable areas of Pakistan.

The Swiss Ambassador said that Swiss international cooperation was driven by the vision of a world without poverty and in peace, for sustainable development. Switzerland has earmarked CHF 11.25 billion for international cooperation in the 2021�24 period, he told and added, Swiss international cooperation alleviates need and poverty, reduces global risks and promotes peace.

The Ambassador said that in Switzerland's International Cooperation Strategy 2021�24, the Federal Council had set out four objectives of equal importance; economic development for contribution to sustainable economic growth, market development and the creation of decent jobs; climate change and the environment to addressing climate change and its adverse effects and managing natural resources sustainably; human development for saving lives, ensuring quality basic services (especially in relation to education and healthcare), and reducing the causes of forced and irregular migration; and peace and governance to promoting peace, the rule of law and gender equality.

