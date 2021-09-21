UrduPoint.com

SAPM Tabish Decides Quitting Office Due To Personal Reasons

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

SAPM Tabish decides quitting office due to personal reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum and Power Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday announced to relinquish his post, saying 'After a year of public service, I've decided to call it a day to return to my family.' On his twitter handle, he said it had been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the country, to the best of his abilities, in an honorary capacity. "I shall remain indebted to the PM for giving me this opportunity." The SAPM expressed confidence that the country's energy sector would effectively tackle the confronted challenges through structural reforms, extending good wishes to Minister for Energy (MOE) Hammad Azhar in the future strides.

"Whilst the challenges in the energy sector are manifold, I have no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the MOE team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms. May Allah continue to bless Pakistan – Ameen," he tweeted.

Responding to the tweets, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said working in close liaison with Tabish Gauhar was a privilege for him.

"He (Tabish) remained away from his family for a whole year to serve his country. We thank him and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours," the minister said in a tweet.

