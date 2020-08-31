UrduPoint.com
SAPM Takes Notice Of Dysfunctional Civic Facilities

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam took notice of dysfunctional civic facilities and directed officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to address the issues without any further delay

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam took notice of dysfunctional civic facilities and directed officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to address the issues without any further delay.

He directed to repair collapsed drainage line in his native village Shamsabad, Hazro and�dysfunctional filtration plants in Hassanabdal which were clogged after recent rains.

He was informed that the drainage line was executed by the PHED Attock and constructed by local contractors in Shamsabad from the funds provided by the SAPM. Similarly two filtration plants inaugurated by the DAPM remained dysfunctional for many days in Hassanabdal.

PHED officials informed the advisor that drainage line was damaged by flash water due to recent rains. About the dysfunctionality of filtration plants, the officials said the plants remained un attended due to some technical issues as the management committee comprising of locals of the area refused to supervise the affairs after the inauguration which they earlier agreed.

The SAPM directed the concerned staff to repair faults in the project of construction of drainage line and asked to make liable the company which has installed the filtration plant to replace the filters for next two years without any additional charges.

An officer of PHED informed media that in Attock district work on installation of as many as 35 water filtration plants in different tehsils, five drainage lines projects and three different water supply schemes were underway.

He said government has approved installation of six filtration plants in Hassanabdal out of which two have been installed and work on four others would be initiated soon.

