SAPM Tania tenders resignation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus Wednesday tendered her resignation from the post.

Taking to twitter, she said, "Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan.

In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role."She further pledged to continue to serve the country and the prime minister's vision to her best ability.