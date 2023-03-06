SAPM Tarar reiterates call for former judges to avoid politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior, Attaullah Tarar emphasized that former judges should stay out of politics and let the politicians handle the political affairs of the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that false cases were registered against the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in past.

He cited that the undue delays in judicial orders during the tenure of Imran Khan had prolonged various projects that ultimately lead to increased costs.

Furthermore, Tarar said that Imran Khan had received undue facilitation to disqualify the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Imran Khan was using all possible means to clear himself of the cases against him.

Tarar also expressed disappointment about the delays in the important public interest project of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and other important projects.