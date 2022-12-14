UrduPoint.com

SAPM Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Expresses Displeasure Over Conduct Of PIDC CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

SAPM Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi expresses displeasure over conduct of PIDC CEO

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Wednesday expressed displeasure on the absence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) from an important meeting and warned him to improve his conduct.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Wednesday expressed displeasure on the absence of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) from an important meeting and warned him to improve his conduct.

According to a letter issued by the SAPM office, the PIDC CEO Rizwan Ahmed Bhatti did not attend the meeting held here to review performance of the corporation during the SAPM's visit to Karachi on December 9, 2022 and absence of the CEO at the time of presentation on performance of PIDC seriously displeased the SAPM.

Besides, the SAPM also found the overall performance of the corporation unsatisfactory and below the mark.

He, while taking exception of the situation, formally conveyed his displeasure to the PIDC CEO and warned him to take care in the future.

