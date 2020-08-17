UrduPoint.com
SAPM Thanks Expats For Sending Record Remittances In July

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:59 PM

SAPM thanks expats for sending record remittances in July

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday expressed his gratitude to the expatriates for sending record US $2,768 million in shape of remittances in July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday expressed his gratitude to the expatriates for sending record US $2,768 million in shape of remittances in July 2020.

In a tweet, he said this support from the overseas Pakistanis gave much-needed boost to the economy.

"In contrast to the speculations we've set yet another all time high record of remittances in July 2020 with 2768$Mn USD. Much needed boost to economy, Thank you Overseas Pakistanis!," the SAPM tweeted.

