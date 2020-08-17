SAPM Thanks Expats For Sending Record Remittances In July
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday expressed his gratitude to the expatriates for sending record US $2,768 million in shape of remittances in July 2020.
In a tweet, he said this support from the overseas Pakistanis gave much-needed boost to the economy.
"In contrast to the speculations we've set yet another all time high record of remittances in July 2020 with 2768$Mn USD. Much needed boost to economy, Thank you Overseas Pakistanis!," the SAPM tweeted.