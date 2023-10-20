Open Menu

SAPM Urge Muslim World To Adopt A United Stance On Long-standing Issues Of Palestine, Kashmir

October 20, 2023

SAPM urge Muslim world to adopt a united stance on long-standing issues of Palestine, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights Mushaal Hussein Mullick Friday demanded that the Israel and Indian governments should be held accountable for the war crimes and urged Islamic countries to take practical steps to adopt a united stance on the long-standing issues.

Talking to a Private news channel, she called for the international community to act quickly and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for these heinous war crimes against the Palestinian people and for immediate intervention to stop the carnage to prevent humanitarian catastrophe. demanded.

“Muslim Ummah needs to stand united and convey a message to the world that no more Israeli terrorism against Palestinians would be tolerated,” she added.

It is the need of the hour that the world leaves its double standards and raises a clear voice for the rights of oppressed Muslims anywhere in the world, SAPM said.

Mushaal Malik said that the ongoing violence in the region is deeply concerning and we believe that diplomacy is the best path to a solution, adding, that continuous Israeli airstrikes are causing immense suffering among women, children, and the elderly.

Israelis are urging civilians to vacate their homes, and the Gaza territory is completely blockaded, lacking necessities like water, shelter, and food, she added.

Both Kashmir and Palestine have shared the struggle for self-determination against the colonial occupation for the past 75 years as they both await the fulfilment of the UN resolutions, as of now, she mentioned.

Occupiers India and Israel are glaringly violating international laws in Kashmir and Palestine, witnessing the most vicious form of apartheid in modern history, she regretted.

