SAPM Urges Opposition To Support Govt For Implementing EVM In Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

SAPM urges Opposition to support govt for implementing EVM in elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday urged the Opposition parties to support the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for implementing electronic voting machine (EVM), system in next elections.

The Opposition parties particularly Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders had raised concerns over EVM system and they should bring better suggestions at the forum of Parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Many countries had adopted the modern technology and achieved error free results in the elections, he added. For experiment, he said new EVM system could be introduced in the local bodies elections.

Replying to a question, he said electoral reforms is need of the hour and PML-N should come forward for completing reforms agenda and legislation.

