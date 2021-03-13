UrduPoint.com
SAPM Urges Opposition To Support Ruling Party For Reforms In National Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

SAPM urges opposition to support ruling party for reforms in national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday urged the Opposition parties to support the ruling party for reforms in national institutions.

In order to conduct free and fair elections, Opposition should help the government for reforming election commission, he said while talking to a private television channel. Criticizing the negative role of Pakistan Peoples Party, the SAPM said that leaders of PPP had been involved in horse-trading.

The PPP had also promoted the culture of buying and selling of votes in all previous elections, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government wanted to resolve the public issues but Opposition parties were working for personal interest, he lamented.

The reforms, he said was imperative to address public and political party issues. The Opposition, he said should sit with the government and bring suggestions in the parliament for amending laws so that we could achieve progress in next elections.

