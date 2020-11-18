UrduPoint.com
SAPM Urges People To Adopt Special Care To Counter Second Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:33 PM

SAPM urges people to adopt special care to counter second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday urged the people to adopt special care to counter second wave of COVID-19, pandemic.

The second wave of the virus emerging in the country could be dangerous, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. "We have achieved the capacity of 50,000 coronavirus testing," he stated.

We didn't have any alarming number of patients affected with coronavirus, he informed.

Commenting on availability of the vaccination being prepared by different companies in the world, Dr Faisal Sultan said that there were number of companies still engaged in preparation of the vaccine.

He hoped that vaccination could be available in Pakistan in the beginning of next year.

To a question about arrangements of required equipment in the hospitals, the SAPM said that public and private sector had gone through a drill in treating the patients.

He added that there was not an issue of facilities in the public or private sector hospitals.

