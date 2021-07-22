UrduPoint.com
SAPM urges people to wear mask, maintain distance for averting lethal wave of corona

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday urged the people celebrating Eid ul Azha in a traditional manner to wear mask and maintain distance for averting lethal wave of corona virus.

The government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), before Eid holidays and it is the responsibility of every citizen to follow the instruction for safety of their families from dangerous virus, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Replying to a question about surge in number of patients affected with corona virus, he said the surge has been noted in some areas of Sindh due to ignoring SOPs. About decision of smart lock down in case of emergency, he said after Eid holidays, we will observe the situation for about one week.

