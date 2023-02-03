SAPM urges to highlight Kashmir movement

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar on Thursday urged the people to actively participate in Kashmir movement to advocate the rights of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar on Thursday urged the people to actively participate in Kashmir movement to advocate the rights of Kashmiris.

"Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had described Kashmir as the 'Jugular Vein' of Pakistan and the Kashmiris had proved that they are the jugular vein of Pakistan," the SAPM recalled while speaking at a seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

He noted that India was attempting to make demographic changes through so-called delimitation process and introduction of domicile laws in Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), which the Kashmiris and people of Pakistan had rejected.

The SAPM showed his resolve that the government of Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global fora as the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister already highlighting it.

The Convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK Mahmood Sagar extended his gratitude on the occassion to the people of Pakistan for commemorating "February 5" as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

He said that self-determination was an inalienable right of the Kashmiris and their voice deserved to be heard in the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Speaking at the seminar, the Director General of ISSI Amb Sohail Mahmood stressed that Pakistan must continue to advocate the rights of the Kashmiris on all planes and platforms -- including political, diplomatic, legal, cultural, human rights, and peace & security.

Pakistani nation must walk with their Kashmiri brethren on every step of this struggle until they get justice and secure peace, he further maintained.

The Chairman of the World Forum for Peace and Justice Ghulab Nabi Fai in his recorded message called upon the international community and the UN Secretary General to fulfill their obligations towards the maintenance of peace as well as realization of the Kashmiris rights as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Seminar was attended by senior officials, academics, students, members of civil society, and diplomatic representatives.